Corpus Christi Police investigate bank robbery on South Alameda

Corpus Christi Police are investigating a robbery at the American Bank on the 4100 block of South Alameda.

It occurred just after 2:30 p.m. this afternoon.

According to police, someone wearing a mask walked into the American Bank and demanded money. Then, he left in a vehicle and went down Staples Street.

Shane Rackley, KRIS 6 News

Police can't tell us how much money that person got away with at this time.

An officer at the scene said they will release more information once they receive permission from their Criminal Investigations Division and the FBI.

This is a developing story. We will bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.

