Corpus Christi demolishes 11th Street home after budget delays and beehive infestations

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A long-standing eyesore in the Bay Area is finally coming down after budget cuts delayed the demolition of a home on 11th Street for more than a year.

The city's Building Standards Board ordered the home torn down, but budget issues delayed the process. Code compliance officials found a creative solution by partnering with White Star Services, which donated its services to get the job done.

"It's just all about making it safer for the families, you know," said company owner Fernando Flores. "This was a problem area. Code enforcement used to get calls. CCPD used to get calls all the time, so we're just doing our part."

The structure had become a major concern for neighbors. It was leaning, sitting dangerously close to nearby homes, and was frequently entered by unauthorized people. Large beehive infestations were also causing problems for residents trying to maintain their own properties.

"You're next door to an extremely blighted structure... neighbors trying to maintain their own properties would then encounter these bees, get stung by bees while they're trying to take care of their own property," said Tracey Cantu. "So there were multiple problems created by having this structure here."

Cantu is the assistant director of development services and code compliance. She said the city currently has approximately 60 structures with standing demolition orders. Officials say they always try to work with property owners first. Sadly, the home belonged to 71-year-old Beatrice Rodriguez, who died in a fire at the residence in late 2024.

If you spot a blighted or unsafe structure in your neighborhood, you can report it by calling 3-1-1 or through the city's online portal. Reports are routed directly to code compliance, where officers will assess and act on the complaint.

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