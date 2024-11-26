Watch Now
Fire investigators find source of fire that killed elderly woman

Victoria Balderrama, KRIS 6 News
The fire destroyed the home on the 1200 block of Eleventh Street just after 11 pm Wednesday.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Corpus Christi fire investigators have ruled the fire that claimed the life of an elderly woman Wednesday was accidental.

According to neighbor's surveillance video, the fire broke out around 11:18 p.m. and fire trucks arrived at the scene around 11:45 p.m.

Fire Marshal Randy Paige told KRIS 6 News fire investigators believe an extension cord started the fire that killed the 71-year-old woman inside.

Meanwhile, the Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office has not identified the elderly fire victim.

