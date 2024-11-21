A 71-year old woman found dead after house went up in flames

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Corpus Christi fire investigators are looking into what caused a deadly house fire on Wednesday evening.

Victoria Balderrama, KRIS 6 News

According to Batallion Chief Billy Belyeu, crews were called to the house on the 1200 block of 11th Street around 11:45 p.m. The house is located across the street from Fire Station No. 3 on Morgan Avenue.

Chief Belyeu said when crews arrived, the entire house was engulfed in flames. Once firefighters got the fire under control, they went into the home and found a 71-year-old woman dead inside.

"Unfortunately, these fires are pretty involved, like this one was. It takes a while for them to peel back the layers to find out what started the fire. So, right now the fire is under investigation. So, they're trying to figure out what the cause is," Belyeu said.