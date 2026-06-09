AXE H2O has submitted a formal business proposal to the city of Corpus Christi for a privately funded desalination plant, and the company is asking for a commitment from city leaders by June 18.

The company, formed in March, submitted its proposal on June 1. The plan promises up to 150 million gallons of desalinated water per day at a cost of $6.50 per thousand gallons, with brine discharge three miles into the Gulf.

AXE H2O says the project would be privately funded with no additional debt to Corpus Christi.

AXE H2O submits desalination proposal to Corpus Christi, requests city commitment by June 18

CEO Matt Burger pushed back on skepticism about the proposal's pricing.

"It's interesting it depends on who you talk to. When we talk to desal experts their first reaction is: 'Why are you charging so much?' We're competitive with worldwide pricing with desal. This isn't unique to us or unique to Corpus Christi that price point," Burger said.

"It's not produced here for the first time ever it's right in line with international pricing standards for desal operations," he added.

On May 5th, AXE H2O met with city leaders to discuss its goals. Now, with a formal proposal on the table, the company says communication with the city is ongoing but that no commitment has been made.

"We offered a very specific merchant agreement and I think the city is exploring multiple paths and I don't think they're ready to commit to that is the feedback we got," Burger said. "That doesn't mean we're done working with the city or city officials. I think working through what would a partnership look like and what that opportunity would be is where we're headed."

Chairman Dr. John Olson explained why the company set a June 18 deadline for a response.

"This is an emergency response. Three weeks for a response when you have a critical crisis we thought was a sufficient amount of time. However, it is also driven by our financial backers. It's also driven by an extremely high demand for other places other customers. We are exploring all options," Olson said.

Burger addressed whether the company would walk away if the deadline passes.

"Will we walk out on the 18th? Of course not. But I do think what you see is our time is moving," Burger said.

The AXE H2O team is also eyeing the Barney Davis plant in Flour Bluff as a potential location for the desalination facility. The company met with the CEO of CPS Energy, Rudy Garza, which owns the property, about leasing land there.

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