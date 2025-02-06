Attorneys request more evidence in case of wrong way driver accused of killing two

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — More evidence is being called for in the case of a woman accused of driving the wrong way on the Harbor Bridge and killing two people.

On Wednesday, Feb. 5, Roxanne Palacios appeared in Judge David Klein's court for a pre-trial hearing. Her attorneys requested evidence and documents taken by the Texas Department of Public Safety, as well as surveillance videos from restaurants near the scene of the alleged crime.

Palacios faces two counts of intoxication manslaughter and one count of intoxication assault. According to police reports, the Corpus Christi Police Department determined that Palacios, "was possibly under the influence of an intoxicating substance and was traveling north in the southbound lanes on US HWY 181."

Palacios had been drinking the night of Nov. 2, 2022 when she crashed into two cars, killing San Patricio County dispatcher Betsy Mandujano and Navy Veteran Mathew Banda in one of the cars and injured a woman in the other.

Documents from a civil lawsuit allege Palacios, formerly a Flatiron Dragados employee, attended a company party at Railroad Seafood Station just before the crash.

According to online court documents, Palacios' next court appearance is set for March 24.