Harbor Bridge crash victims suing alleged at-fault driver, Flatiron/Dragados, Railroad Seafood Co.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two lawsuits have been filed in Nueces County Court following a wrong way crash on the Harbor Bridge that resulted in the death of two people earlier this month.

On Monday, KRIS 6 News obtained court documents of two separate suits filed last week for $1 million each, respectively.

One of the suits was filed on behalf of Janell Donaho, who — according to police records — suffered a fractured ankle in the crash.

Donaho listed Flatiron Dragados LLC., Railroad Seafood Station Inc., and the alleged at-fault driver Roxanne Palacios as defendants in the suit for negligence.

The suit states Palacios, a Flatiron Dragados DBE Manager, was celebrating with the company after negotiations with the Texas Department of Transportation had concluded to continue work on the new Harbor Bridge Project.

The celebration — a company sponsored event according to the suit — was held at the Railroad Seafood & Brewing Co. The suit claims Flatiron Dragados provided alcoholic beverage vouchers to employees.

"Roxanne Palacios was observed by fellow Flatiron Dragados employees to be obviously

heavily intoxicated to the extent that she presented a clear danger to herself and others after being overserved intoxicating beverages by Railroad Seafood & Brewing Co.," the suit states. "Palacios was directed by other employees to hand over her keys after she demonstrated to them that there was an inherent risk to serious harm herself and others, being too drunk to drive in her condition."

The suit states the Railroad Seafood & Brewing Co. staff was "observing the same," never cut off Palacios from being served and "never attempted to intervene and prevent her from having the ability to operate a motor vehicle."

"On information and belief, Palacios traveled westbound on Belden Street and turned

northbound on Tancahua Street," the suit states. "Palacios turned on to Power Street and entered the wrong way onto the southbound lanes of the Harbor Bridge going northbound."

Power Street exit is near Concrete Street Amphitheater.

KRIS 6 News previously reported Palacios was traveling north in the southbound lane of U.S. Hwy-181 when she hit a vehicle with 37-year-old Betsy Mandujano and Mathew Banda in a head-on collision.

According to the arrest affidavit, Donaho then hit Palacios' vehicle after it spun out of control from the first impact, which sent both women to the hospital.

Corpus Christi Police reported that the Palacios was believed to be under the influence of an intoxicating substance at the time of the wreck.

She was arrested soon after, and Palacios is expected to face two counts of intoxication manslaughter and one count of intoxication assault.

Christina Banda, the wife of Matthew is also suing Palacios for wrongful death. The suit is filed on behalf of Matthew's estate, and their daughter.

KRIS 6 News attempted to contact Banda's family, but did not hear back.

KRIS 6 News reached out to Donaho who did not respond, but her attorney responded and said they are not ready to comment on the matter.

Railroad Seafood Station officials said they have no comment and Flatiron and Dragados were unable to be reached.

For the latest local news updates click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.