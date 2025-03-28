6 THINGS TO KNOW: Yolanda Saldivar denied parole, Mosquito control, Bishop Interim Police Chief

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and happy Friday, Coastal Bend!
Here are 6 Things to Know:
Yolanda Saldivar Denied Parole
The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles has denied parole for Yolanda Saldivar, who’s serving a life sentence for the murder of Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla. Saldivar was convicted in 1995, and her parole eligibility was set for March 30th, just one day before the anniversary of Selena’s death. The board stated that Saldivar still poses a threat to public safety. Her next parole review will be in March 2030.
Full story here: Selena's killer, Yolanda Saldivar, denied parole
Mosquito Spraying Schedule
Due to recent rain, Vector Control will start spraying for mosquitoes and larvae next week. Here’s the schedule:
- Monday: Calallen, Annaville, and Tuloso-Midway areas
- Tuesday: Northwest side, Los Encinos, and North Beach
- Wednesday: Downtown, Westside, Bay Area, and Southside
- Thursday: Southside, Moore Plaza, and La Palmera Mall
- Friday: Southside, A&M Corpus Christi, and Flour Bluff
Ruth Street Update
We have an update on the bump in the road at Ruth and Highland that was reported earlier this week. After our Neighborhood News Reporter, Naidy Escobar, contacted the City Public Works office, the bump has been smoothed down and patched with asphalt. We’ll keep you posted on any long-term fixes.
Full story here: Getting Results: City addresses monster bump on Westside street
Bishop Interim Police Chief
Bishop Police Department has named Lieutenant Sarah Torres as interim police chief starting April 1st. She’ll be replacing Chief Edward Day, who announced his resignation earlier this month. Chief Day’s last day will be March 31st.
Full story here: Bishop Police Department names Lieutenant Sarah Torres as interim chief
YMCA Sip & Shop
The YMCA of the Coastal Bend is hosting a Sip and Shop open house this weekend. You can stop by to check out what the YMCA offers, enjoy local vendors, free drinks, and exclusive membership deals. It’s all happening Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. at 417 South Upper Broadway.
Seussical the Musical
Metro E. Elementary is putting on its big spring musical this weekend! Students will perform "Seussical the Musical" tonight at 6 p.m., and on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. The performance is open to the public, and entry is by donation. Dress up as your favorite Dr. Seuss character and enjoy the show!