Bishop Police Department names Lieutenant Sarah Torres as interim chief

BISHOP, Texas — The Bishop police department named its interim Police Chief.

Lieutenant Sarah Torres will assume the role on April 1. Bishop PD made the announcement on Thursday, March 27.

Lt. Torres replaces current police chief Edward Day , who announced his resignation earlier this month. He led the police department for five years.

Lt. Torres has worked at the Bishop Police Department for over a year as part of the Criminal Investigations division. She would be Bishop PD's first-ever interim Chief of Police

"Its important to send a message. I feel like being a woman in law enforcement comes with a lot of challenges," Lt. Torres told KRIS 6 News. "It requires strength and perseverance and the courage to prove that leadership is not about gender, its about dedication, integrity and the willingness to serve."

Lt. Torres also spoke about leadership and how she plans to serve both women and the city of Bishop in her new interim role.

"Leadership - its not about being the first to achieve something, it's about using that position to inspire and empower and create opportunities for those who follow after you. I hope by taking these steps, it makes it a little easier for the next generation of women to step forward in confidence, knowing that they too are capable of achieving great things," Torres said.

"Overall, I look forward to continuing to serve this community with dedication and working alongside my fellow officers and the city leaders, too. My ultimate goal is to just build a safer and stronger future for this entire community, and that requires everyday work."