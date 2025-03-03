Bishop Police Chief Edward Day announces his resignation from the city of Bishop

BISHOP, Tx — After five years of serving as the Chief of Police for the city of Bishop, Chief Edward Day has announced he's resigning.

Day announced on Facebook Monday morning that his last day with the department would be Monday, March 31. He will remain with the department to ensure a seamless transition to an interim chief.

In his post, he wrote he has decided to accept a new career opportunity that aligns with his "personal and professional growth and future goals."

He said as he reflected on his many accomplishments over the last five years, he was proud of the significant strides the Bishop Police Department has made in community policing, crime prevention and reduction, and innovative technology and training programs. He added that he looks forward to seeing what the future has in store for the department's continued growth and success.

KRIS 6 reached out to Chief Day to ask about his future plans but he was unavailable for comment.

