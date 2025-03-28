Watch Now
Getting Results: City addresses monster bump on Westside street

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Remember this huge bump in the road on the city's Westside?

Neighborhood News reporter Naidy Escobar reported on the issue at Ruth and Highland Avenue. Naidy drives through this area regularly and that's how she found it.

On Tuesday, March 25, she contacted the city's public works office and they said they would send a team to check it out.

On Thursday, March 27, KRIS 6 News stopped by to find that monster bump gone! It was smoothed down and covered with a patch of asphalt.

We'll let you when the city plans a long-term fix.

