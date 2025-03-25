Westside neighbors hit a bump in the road: Safety concerns rise on Highland Avenue

If you’ve ever driven through certain parts of the neighborhood, you may have noticed a troubling issue that many say is long overdue for attention the road conditions in Corpus Christi.

Currently on Ruth Street near Highland Avenue there is a large bump in the road. Nidia Quiroz, a daily commuter and local resident, raised her concerns after encountering this bump repeatedly.

She and her boyfriend rely on public transportation daily, which brings them face to face with the street conditions firsthand.

“It just makes me question why they overlook this area,” Quiroz said.

The issue, however, extends beyond just a few bumps in the road. Quiroz points out that the city’s temporary fixes, which often involve patching up the streets, fail to address the root of the problem. These patchwork solutions don’t last long, and the recurring issues affect not just drivers but public transportation as well.

She added that it makes her wonder why the attention to this side of town is often overlooked.

“it’s not good, not good at all, because it makes it look ugly. The bus has to sometimes stop a couple of feet away; it can’t even stop at the bus stop,” she said.

Quiroz says it is particularly challenging for elderly residents or those with disabilities, who may struggle to safely access public transportation when the bus cannot pull up to the curb.

Other residents echoed her concerns, describing the current conditions as not only inconvenient but also hazardous. Many expressed worries that the road could pose serious safety risks for drivers, especially at night when the bump is harder to see.

“Well, I just want to see some improvements right there,” one resident remarked. “I know even cars at night might go up that bump and hit the curve or something,” another neighbor said.

After hearing from concerned residents, Westside neighborhood news reporter Naidy Escobar reached out to the City of Corpus Christi to address these ongoing road issues.

They resounded with a statement:

“The city of Corpus Christi Public Works is sending out a team to evaluate the residents’ concerns today. We continue to encourage residents to contact 311 for immediate repairs such as potholes or standing water.”

Above is a list of all the road projects updated or completed by the city of Corpus Christi.

While the city has acknowledged the problem, residents are hoping for a long-term solution that goes beyond temporary fixes. For now, they continue to deal with the ongoing road issues, voicing their concerns in hopes that the necessary repairs will come soon.

