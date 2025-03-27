Selena's killer, Yolanda Saldivar, denied parole

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Only four days shy of the 30th anniversary of Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla-Perez's death, Yolanda Saldivar was denied parole and will continue to serve life in prison.

Saldivar, 64, was required to serve 30 years before she was eligible for parole consideration after being sentenced in 1995.

In a statement sent to KRIS 6 News, the Texas Board of Pardons and Parole said due to the nature of the offense, the board denied Saldivar's parole and set her next parole review for March 2030.

"The record indicates that the instant offense has elements of brutality, violence, assaultive behavior or conscious selection of victim’s vulnerability indicating a conscious disregard for the lives, safety, or property of others, such that the offender poses a continuing threat to public safety," said a statement from the Texas Board of Pardons and Parole.

The Quintanilla Family and Chris Perez also released a statement regarding Saldívar's denied parole.

Saldívar has been serving a life sentence in the Patrick L. O'Daniel Unit.

Saldívar fatally shot Selena Quintanilla-Perez at the Days Inn on Navigation Drive on March 31, 1995 after being confronted for embezzling money from the Selena Fan Club and Selena Clothing Boutiques.

