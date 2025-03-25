6 THINGS TO KNOW: Wall That Heals, Speed Limit Vote, Sheriff's Department Theft

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning, Coastal Bend!

It’s Michelle Hofmann, your KRIS 6 Sunrise Anchor, and I’m so glad to be with you this Tuesday morning. I hope your week is already off to a great start and that you’re feeling energized as we take on another day together. As always, I have your 6 Things to Know to stay informed and ready for whatever comes your way today. Let’s dive in!

6 THINGS TO KNOW: March 25, 2025

1. Wall That Heals Caravan

If you're a motorcyclist, you're invited to join the escort for The Wall That Heals as it makes its way to Veterans Memorial High School today. The meetup starts at 10:30 a.m. at the Richard Borchard Regional Fairgrounds in Robstown, with the caravan heading out to the high school at 12 p.m. sharp. Businesses and homes along the route are encouraged to fly their flags proudly.

Once it arrives at Veterans Memorial High School, The Wall That Heals will be open 24 hours a day for the public, starting this Thursday and running through Sunday. It's completely free to visit!

2. Nueces County Sheriff's Theft Assistance

The Nueces County Sheriff's Department is asking for help tracking down some stolen property. Around 1:30 a.m. on March 17th, a "Bad Boy 72" zero-turn mower and several Dewalt power tools were taken from a storage area on North Padre Island Drive. If you know anything, please reach out to Sergeant James Rackley at 361-887-2211.

3. Speed Limit Discussion at City Council

There's a second reading today at City Council about speed limits on two busy roads. They’re proposing lowering the speed limit on Weber (between Saratoga and Oso Creek Bridge) to 40 mph and on Ennis Joslin (between S.P.I.D. and Ocean Drive) to 35 mph. City Council already approved the first reading last week, and they’ll be discussing it again today.

4. H-E-B Parking Lot Repair

An item on today’s City Council agenda is the reconstruction of the H-E-B parking lot and resurfacing the parking area at the H-E-B Tennis Center in District 2. They’ll be discussing a motion to award the contract to Brooke Paving and Construction from Robstown. The project will be partially funded by the Community Development Block Grant.

5. City Vet Resigns

There’s a bit of a shake-up at the City of Corpus Christi: Dr. Melissa Draper, the city’s veterinarian for the past 12 years, has resigned. This comes just days after Animal Care Services Director Kathleen Chapa’s voluntary demotion. We reached out to the city to find out how this might affect Animal Care Services, but they couldn’t comment on the matter further.

6. Sunrise Mall Rezoning

It’s been 7 months since demolition started at Sunrise Mall, and now there’s a bit of a hurdle. The developers are asking the city to rezone the area for the land’s redevelopment. The new plans include a hotel, convention center, and a 4-story apartment building. The rezoning request will be presented to City Council on May 13th.

That's all for today! Stay safe and informed, and I'll catch you later on the news for more updates.