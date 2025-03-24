Want to hear what's happening to the old Sunrise Mall? Head to city hall on April 2

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — It's been seven months since demolition crews began tearing down the old Sunrise Mall. Now, the developers are asking the city to rezone the area to move forward with its plans to redevelop what used to be one of the popular shopping centers in town.

In Aug. 2024, KRIS 6 News first reported on the Oklahoma City-based company that purchased the old Sunrise Mall property in Nov. 2023. Patel Real Estate Holdings, LLC is now asking the city to rezone the property so they can move forward with plans.

They are asking the City to rezone two separate pieces of property.

The first property spans over 6.83 acres. It runs along Airline Road and South Padre Island Drive. It's been labeled Case No. ZN8330. It's currently zoned as a CG-2 (General Commercial District) but Patel Real Estate Holdings, LLC has asked that it be rezoned to a CG-2/SP, which means they would need special permits.

According to sketches submitted to the city, that property will consist of Hotel Element by Marriott and an A.C. Hotel by Marriott, right behind Eddie's Tavern. It would also consist of a convention center and a four-story apartment building which will be built alongside Bel Furniture.

The second piece of property- which has been assigned Case No. ZN8331- runs along McArdle Road and is located behind Dick's Sporting Goods. That property spans 2.27 acres. The developer has asked the city of Corpus Christi to rezone the CG-2 property to a CG-2/PUD which means the commercial property will have a planned unit development.

Patel Real Estate Holdings, LLC plans to build a 25-story condominium with 200 units right off McArdle Road just north of the parking garage and west of the old Burlington Store.

According to signs posted along the properties, the Corpus Christi Planning Commission will hold a public hearing for both properties on April 2 at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall's Council Chambers at 901 Leopard Street.

KRIS 6 News A notice of a public hearing for the properties is posted along McArdle Road.

According to the city's website, the plans to rezone the properties will be presented to the Corpus Christi City Council on Tuesday, May 13.

