Corpus Christi residents who frequented Sunrise mall give their thoughts on future of the property

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — KRIS6 News first broke the news of plans for the demolition and new construction plans on the site of the old mall on Wednesday.

Two Corpus Christi residents who frequented the mall in the 80s and 90s reminisced about Sunrise Mall and said what they would like to see the developer build.

Johnny Maldonado and Sharon Garcia remember the glory days of Sunrise mall.

"I used to shop here. When I first came to Corpus many years ago," Maldonado said.

"Oh my Gosh! I remember Corn dog 7 had the best corn dogs. We'd come to the movie theater, they had the carousel," Garcia said.

"It was just a booming site. I loved to shop there. Then all of a sudden the shops started closing down," Maldonado said.

A once a popular shopping destination in the 80s and 90s, now will be demolished.

"First it was like, "wow" because this building's been here for so long, since I was in high school!" Garcia said.

Unofficial plans submitted by the developer for the area near Mcardle Road include a 25-story apartment building with 200 units, a hotel element by Marriott, an A.C. Hotel by Marriott, and two new restaurants.

KRIS 6 discovered that Patel Real Estate Holdings, LLC purchased Sunrise Mall in November 2023.

While plans are still uncertain, District 2 Council Member Sylvia Campos, told KRIS6 News she's looking forward to what this new development could bring.

"We need all that. And I'm grateful that those businesses have invested in that area. Freedom Fitness, and like you said some other businesses haven't given up hope. And we're not either. So bring it on. Let's develop that area," Campos said.

These locals are also excited and curious about what could be coming.

"Hotels? Awesome. We need more homes. Apartments? I might even consider moving here," Maldonado said.

"I don't know about apartments and hotels, it doesn't seem to fit the areas. Maybe better restaurants, better stores," Garcia said.

Regardless, they agree, it is time for a change.

"Something new for Corpus, we need a facelift," Garcia said.

"Any kind of shop where we can come and shop. Kind of like bring it back up," Garcia said.

We will continue digging into plans for this property and keep you updated.

