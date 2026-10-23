6 Things to Know: Trump rally in Corpus Christi Tuesday, early voting tops 30,000, Take Back Day

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning, Coastal Bend neighbors, and happy Friday!

Here are your 6 Things to Know Before You Go.

PRESIDENT TRUMP TO HOLD MIDTERM RALLY IN CORPUS CHRISTI TUESDAY

President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit Corpus Christi on Tuesday, Oct. 27, for a midterm rally.

The president had first planned to visit Waco that day as part of late campaigning before the midterm elections. Political consultant Joseph Ramirez told KRIS 6 News the president is now coming to Corpus Christi instead.

A location has not been announced. Doors open at 10:30 a.m., the program starts at 12:30 p.m., and the president is scheduled to speak at 2 p.m.

Ramirez also said Vice President J.D. Vance will be in Corpus Christi on Thursday for an event at the Omni Hotel.

Anyone who wants to attend must RSVP. You can find the registration link HERE.

EARLY VOTING TOPS 30,000 BALLOTS AFTER FOUR DAYS

More Nueces County voters are heading to the polls.

After four days of early voting, more than 30,000 ballots have been cast. That includes 26,800 in-person votes and more than 3,300 mail-in ballots, or about 13.5% of the county's more than 223,000 registered voters.

Early voting continues through Oct. 30. Election Day is Nov. 3. Daily turnout numbers are posted on the Nueces County Elections Department website.

DROP OFF UNUSED MEDICATIONS SATURDAY

If you have prescription medications you no longer need, you can get rid of them safely this weekend.

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, Oct. 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at two locations:



Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District, 1702 Horne Road, Corpus Christi

CVS Pharmacy, 1000 N. First St., Robstown, in partnership with the Robstown Police Department

Drop-off is free and anonymous. Syringes, sharps and illegal drugs will not be accepted.

In past events, staff have collected tablets, capsules, patches and other solid forms of prescription drugs. Since it began 16 years ago, National Take Back Day has removed more than 20.4 million pounds of medication from circulation.

TRUMP SIGNS HOUSING EXECUTIVE ORDER

If you're looking to buy a home, some changes could be on the way.

President Trump signed an executive order Thursday aimed at making housing more affordable.

It calls for removing mortgage insurance for eligible homeowners once they build enough equity. It also directs federal agencies to work toward lower mortgage rates on certain home loans.

EMPLOYER HEALTH INSURANCE COSTS EXPECTED TO RISE

Housing isn't the only expense putting pressure on household budgets.

If you get health insurance through your job, you could pay more next year. Employer health care costs are expected to rise about 9%, which could mean higher premiums for workers.

With pay raises not keeping pace, health insurance could take a bigger share of workers' paychecks.

FLU SEASON STARTS EARLY

Flu season is off to an unusually early start.

Cases are already rising in several western states, weeks earlier than usual. Doctors are also watching a new flu variant that was not included in this year's vaccine.

Health experts say the flu shot still offers protection and is the best defense against serious illness.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.