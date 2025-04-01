CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning, Coastal Bend!

Michelle Hofmann here, your KRIS 6 Anchor, hoping you are starting your day with positivity and purpose. Remember, each new day brings fresh opportunities, so let's make the most of it together!

6 THINGS TO KNOW: School Choice Bill, Daniel Esparza update, Burn Ban lifted

Here are 6 Things to Know:

School Choice Vote

In the state of Texas, House Bill 3 (HB3) presents a school choice program and would create the Education Savings Accounts (ESAs).

The ESAs would allow families to pay for private schools, textbooks, transportation, and other education-related expenses.

The proposed budget for HB3 is $1 billion in the state budget, allowing 100,000 families to enter a lottery to win roughly $10,000 to attend private schools for homeschooling.

The school choice bill (HB3) is expected to be voted on in committee soon. Authored by State Representative Brad Buckley, this bill would allow taxpayer funds to cover private school tuition, homeschooling resources, and specialized educational services. Governor Greg Abbott has made this bill a priority for the current legislative session, after similar proposals failed to pass in 2017, 2021, and 2023.

Daniel Esparza Update

6 Investigates first investigated Daniel Esparza in April 2018 when his local non-profit organization, No Child Goes Hungry—Corpus Christi, bounced several checks.

Daniel Esparza created another local non-profit organization, 361 Grants, and began scamming people out of more money.

Daniel Esparza's aliases include Edward Turnbul, Edward Turnball, Danny Trujillo, and Daniel Saenz.

Daniel Esparza, the man behind 361 Grants, has been moved to a state penitentiary. He’s at the center of several investigations, including those involving Helping Hands Corpus Christi and No Child Goes Hungry Corpus Christi. Esparza was sentenced to two years in prison on October 24, 2024, and is now at the Fabian Dale Dominguez State Jail. His projected release date is September 12, 2026.

Full story here: Daniel Esparza moved to state penitentiary

Burn Ban Lifted

Nueces County Judge Connie Scott lifted the county-wide burn ban as of 10 a.m. on Monday, March 31.

The burn ban included beach bonfires, but they are no longer prohibited.

Residents are still urged to be careful when deciding on outdoor activities that could cause wildfires.

The burn ban has been lifted for Nueces County, including for beach bonfires. However, it’s still important to stay cautious when starting any fires. Before you burn, make sure you have a reliable water source nearby and the right equipment to manage the fire. Avoid burning near anything that could catch fire, like brush, wooden fences, or buildings. All burns need to be fully extinguished by nightfall, and you should never leave a fire unattended.

Full story here: Nueces County Judge lifts county-wide burn ban

City Rain Barrels Available

The rain barrels cost $47 plus tax at the central cashiering at City Hall at 1201 Leopard Street.

You can take your receipt to the city's warehouse building number 6 on Civitan Drive to pick up your rain barrel.

Warehouse hours are 8:30 am to 4:30 pm with a one-hour lunch break at noon.

Good news! Corpus Christi Water rain barrels are back in stock. These barrels collect rooftop runoff from your home’s gutters, holding up to 55 gallons of water. They cost $47 plus tax, and you can pick one up at the Central Cashiering Center at City Hall. Just a reminder: these rain barrels can't be used for reclaimed water. For more info, call 311.

Full story here: CCW reminds residents rain barrels available

Free Drive-Thru Clinic

The first 50 pets will be accepted for the free drive-thru clinic.

Must have proof of government assistance.

Gulf Coast Humane Society is located at 3118 Cabaniss Parkway.

The Gulf Coast Humane Society is hosting a free drive-thru clinic this Friday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. It’s open to anyone on government assistance. The first 50 pets will be seen, and there’s a limit of 4 pets per car. Make sure your pets are on a leash or in a carrier. Note: they won’t be offering spay or neuter services at this clinic. The Gulf Coast Humane Society is located at 318 Cabaniss Parkway.

Our Lady of Perpetual Help Fish Fry

Our Lady of Perpetual Help is located at 5830 Williams Dr.

All proceeds to benefit OLPH Academy.

The plates cost $12 each.

In honor of Lent, Our Lady of Perpetual Help is hosting its annual Lenten fish fry! It’ll be happening this Friday and next Friday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Plates are $12, and you can choose from fish, shrimp, or a combo plate. They also offer delivery. All proceeds benefit the Our Lady of Perpetual Help Academy. The church is located at 5830 Williams Drive.

