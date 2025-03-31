Nueces County Judge lifts county-wide burn ban

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Beach bonfires, a warm weather staple here in the Coastal Bend, are no longer prohibited.

As of 10 a.m. on Monday, March 31, the county-wide burn ban, which included beach bonfires, has been lifted by Nueces County Judge Connie Scott.

The Keetch Byram Drought Index (KBDI) has a reading of 327, which is below the threshold of 500 that normally enacts a burn ban.

However, it's still important to exercise caution when engaging in any burning activities, to have enough water supply to manage a burn in case of emergency, and prevent a larger fire if it spreads. People shoudl avoid burning near brush, wooden fences, or any structures that could cause a fire.

All burns should be extinguished at nightfall, and you should never leave a fire unattended under any circumstances.

Contact your local fire department if you have any questions related to safe burning practices.