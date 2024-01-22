Watch Now
CCW reminds residents rain barrels available

Eran Hami
Joe Elizondo examines his rain barrels following Tropical Storm Harold
Posted at 2:43 PM, Jan 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-22 16:47:43-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi Water Department is reminding residents that they have plenty of rain barrels in stock. With rain in the forecast this week, now is a perfect time to store some of the sweet, sweet wet stuff from the sky.

  • The rain barrels can be purchased for $47 plus tax at the central cashiering at City Hall at 1201 Leopard Street.
  • To pick up your rain barrel, you can take your receipt to the city's warehouse building number 6 on Civitan Drive.
  • Warehouse hours are 8:30 am to 4:30 pm with a one-hour lunch break at noon.
