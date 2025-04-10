6 THINGS TO KNOW: Rockport fire, Hwy 77 dead body investigation, Padre Balli RV Park expansion

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning, Coastal Bend!

6 THINGS TO KNOW: Rockport fire, Hwy 77 investigation, Padre Balli RV Park expansion

Now, let’s dive into your 6 Things to Know!

TARIFF PAUSE

Stocks surged Thursday after President Trump announced a 90-day pause on tariffs.

Trump said the pause will apply to more than 75 countries but not China.

Tariffs on Chinese goods will now rise to 125%.



President Trump has announced a 90-day pause on some of his reciprocal tariffs. This move affects over 75 countries and is set to begin immediately.

For some nations, tariffs will be temporarily eliminated, while others will see rates lowered to 10%. The markets responded quickly—after the announcement, the S&P 500 surged, closing Wednesday up an impressive 9.5%.

Full story here: JPMorgan Chase predicts 60% chance of recession despite Trump’s tariff freeze

ROCKPORT FIRE

The fire started Wednesday afternoon on Hwy 35.

The fire has scorched more than 187 acres.

Fire crews from multiple agencies battled the fire.

Firefighters from all over the Coastal Bend are working hard to contain a wildfire in Rockport. The fire broke out Wednesday on the east side of Highway 35 and has since jumped to the west side.

So far, there’s no official cause, but Rockport Police Chief Nathan Anderson mentioned a smaller fire occurred in the same area just the day before.

As of last night, the fire has scorched more than 187 acres. For comparison, the Salt Flats Fire is at 149 acres, and the Aransas Woods Fire has burned about 38 acres.

If you or someone you know needs to evacuate, the Fulton Convention Center at 402 North Fulton Beach Road is open as a shelter.

Full story here: People being evacuated as large brush fire moves towards homes in Rockport

HWY 77 BODY INVESTIGATION

Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the victim found Friday as 68-year-old Armando Bosquez.

According to CCPD, someone called 9-1-1 at 1:43 pm on April 4, after finding Bosquez's body on the access road along the 3800 block of US Hwy 77.

CCPD is looking for anyone who may have more information.

68-year-old Armando Bosquez was found dead last Friday along Highway 77, just south of Calallen. Investigators believe he was hit by a vehicle sometime between the night of Thursday, April 3rd, and early morning Friday, April 4th.

If you were in that area during those hours or have any information, please call Crimestoppers at 361-888-TIPS.

Full story here: Man found dead along U.S. Hwy 77 in Calallen identified

PADRE BALLI RV PARK EXPANSION

Nueces County Commissioners have approved an expansion that includes 30 new RV sites and 10 tent camping spots.

Padre Balli Park is located on Park Rd 22 on Padre Island.

Construction on the expansion is set to begin next year.

Some exciting news for campers—Padre Balli Park is getting a big upgrade!

Nueces County Commissioners have approved an expansion that includes 30 new RV sites, 10 tent camping spots, a multi-purpose building, a pond trail, and boardwalk improvements.

They’re even repurposing the existing parking lot to make room for some of the new RV spaces. The project is funded through a RESTORE grant, with construction scheduled to start next year.

EASTER CAMPING AT LABONTE PARK

Camping fees are $28 per campsite for up to three days, and RV spots are $55.

Reservations close at noon on April 17.

For more info, call 361-826-3460.

Planning to spend Easter weekend outdoors? Time’s running out to reserve your spot at Labonte Park!

Camping fees are $28 for up to three days per campsite, and RV spots go for $55. Just a heads up—each person is allowed to reserve only one campsite and one RV site.

Reservations close at noon on April 17th. For more info, give them a call at 361-826-3460.

EGG HUNT BY THE BAY

The big event will be held at Water's Edge's Great Lawn on Saturday, April 12, from noon to 2 p.m.

Bring your pets along for a day of family-friendly festivities.

Enjoy exciting games, food trucks, fantastic prizes, and a visit from the Easter Bunny.

Get ready for some family fun! The City Parks and Recreation Department is hosting its annual "Egg Hunt by the Bay" this Saturday from noon to 2 p.m. at The Water’s Edge Great Lawn.

There’ll be over 15,000 eggs hidden, along with games, food trucks, and a special visit from the Easter Bunny! Pets are welcome too.

Full story here: Easter egg hunts, brunches, and other events around the Coastal Bend

