Body found along U.S. Hwy 77 in Calallen

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Corpus Christi Police are looking into what led to the death of a person found along U.S. Highway 77 in Calallen.

According to Senior Officer Jennifer Collier with the Corpus Christi Police Department, someone called 9-1-1 at 1:43 pm, after finding the body on the access road along the 3800 block of US Hwy 77 in front of the Walmart Supercenter in Calallen.

Manuel Venegas, KRIS 6 News

Police could not confirm whether it's a male or female. There's no word yet on who the person is or how they got there.

Manuel Venegas, KRIS 6 News

Police are also investigating whether that person was hit by a car.

This is a developing story. Check back with KRISTV.com for the latest details.