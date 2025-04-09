Easter egg hunts, brunches, and other events around the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The rest of the month across the Coastal Bend offers plenty of Easter events for the whole family to enjoy.

Here’s a list of some free events happening in the Coastal Bend the month of April:

Thursday, April 10

"Community Easter Eggstravaganza" will be held on April 10 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Windsor Nursing Rehabilitation Center of Morgan. The event includes an afternoon of fun with an egg hunt, food, games, a moon jump, and a special Easter Bunny photo-op. It’s a family-friendly event filled with excitement and springtime cheer.

Saturday, April 12

"Egg Hunt by the Bay" will be held at the Water's Edge's Great Lawn on Saturday, April 12, from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Bring your pets along for a day of family-friendly festivities! Enjoy exciting games, food trucks, fantastic prizes, and a visit from the Easter Bunny! No need to register— just join the fun! The egg hunt will feature 15,000 eggs for kids of all ages.

EGG HUNT START TIMES BY AGE GROUP

12:15 p.m. - Ages 4 and Under

12:45 p.m. - Ages 5 to 8

1:30 p.m. - Ages 9 and Up

"S&S Monuments Easter Eggstravaganza" will be held on April 12 at the South Texas Race Ranch. Grandstand gates open at 5 pm and the racing starts at 7 p.m. Bring the whole family out for an egg-citing night of fun and racing! There will be over 30,000 easter eggs, a bicycle and easter basket giveaways, food trucks, high-speed dirt track racing action, beer specials, a bounce house for the kids, and family fun all night long. Admission is $20 for adults, and Kids 12 and under are free.

"Breakfast with the Bunny" will be held at the Portland Community Center on April 12, beginning at 8:30 a.m. Come join us for a special breakfast with the one and only Jellybean the Bunny. Kids will be able to make some egg-cellent crafts, enjoy an egg hunt, and take pictures with Jellybean. Registration is limited. Parents must also purchase a reduced-price ticket for the event. Purchase tickets here: https://anc.apm.activecommunities.com/portlandtxrec/activity/search?onlineSiteId=0&activity_select_param=2&viewMode=list&fbclid=IwY2xjawJjjytleHRuA2FlbQIxMAABHjNp4KELg8PD4ULs3l102JDe4xR1BvvGq-0Xr8hG_vxQAWQ8FNoogIspB8l6_aem_hhbJJR6BxCdQf5lb3QvW6A&locale=en-US

Sunday, April 13

"Annual Community Easter Egg Hunt" will be held on Sunday, April 13, at the Aransas Pass Civic Center beginning at 3 p.m. There will be egg hunts for kids of all ages, so make sure you come ready to gather eggs! The event is free and open to the public.

Friday, April 18

The "Easter Party" at Crickett Wireless will be held at 4326 Kostoryz, Unit #103, on April 18 from 1 to 5 p.m. There will be free drinks and snacks, plus we will raffle off a free ZIZO Sonic Z4 speaker with any purchase! Anybody is more than welcome to stop by, so mark it down on your calendars.

Sunday, April 20