6 THINGS TO KNOW: Officer-involved shooting, Wild weather in Texas, and Spring Break tips you to keep in mind

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning, Coastal Bend neighbors; Bryan and Michelle Hofmann here! We are back after spending the weekend recovering from a cold. It’s Monday, March 10th, and we’re here to give you the rundown on the 6 stories you need to know before you kick off your week. It was a sunny and beautiful weekend, and we should see temperatures up into the 90s later in the week! Whether you’re getting ready to take on the day or just sipping your first cup of coffee, we’ve got you covered. Let’s dive in!

We’re starting with some tough news from State Highway 44 in Jim Wells County. On Friday, 57-year-old Daniel Araujo didn’t yield to eastbound traffic at a crossover, pulling out in front of a Jeep Commander driven by 52-year-old Rose Quintanilla. Despite her best efforts to avoid the collision, Quintanilla struck Araujo’s car on the passenger side, and both vehicles went off the road. Tragically, Araujo's passenger, Andriana Garza, was pronounced dead at the scene, while Quintanilla is in critical condition. The Texas Highway Patrol in Alice is still investigating the crash.

Over the weekend, a shooting near Yorktown Boulevard led to the arrest of 27-year-old Isaac Rene Martinez. Officers responded to a call around 12:45 AM Saturday and found a victim with non-life-threatening injuries. The victim said they had gone to pick someone up when they were confronted by Martinez, who tried to rob them. The victim attempted to flee but was shot. Martinez then fired additional shots at the business before fleeing in his vehicle. Police eventually tracked him down at a dead end near Samba Drive, where he was arrested on charges of aggravated robbery, deadly conduct, and evading arrest.

3. Beach Rules for Spring Break

Spring Break is here, and that means Corpus Christi beaches are about to get a lot of traffic! If you’re planning on heading out to enjoy the sun, remember the beach rules: no glass bottles or containers, you must be 21 to drink alcohol, and please dispose of your litter properly. For those on the Gulf beaches, the speed limit is 15 mph, and driving laws apply. Oh, and don’t forget, camping in front of condos and hotels is a no-go. Also, make sure to get your beach parking permit! We don’t want any "surprise" tickets!

This weekend saw some severe weather in parts of Texas, leaving one person dead and several others injured. A cold front hit, dropping temperatures by 30 degrees in just one day, and thunderstorms caused chaos, especially in Ellis County. Hail up to quarter size fell in parts of Johnson and Ellis Counties, and many residents experienced power outages. Stay safe out there, folks – weather like this can turn fast!

5. WIC Garden Class at Keach Family Library

Looking for something fun for the kiddos today? The Keach Family Library in Robstown is hosting a WIC Garden Class at 10 AM. If you’ve got kids under 5 (or older siblings), this is the perfect way for them to learn how to plant vegetables and care for them – at the library and at home. It’s a great way to get them involved in nature and maybe even start a little family garden! The event will take place at 1000 Terry Shamsie Boulevard, so grab your gardening gloves and get ready to dig in!

6. Volunteer with Corpus Christi Animal Care Services

And if you're looking to do something special this Spring Break, why not volunteer at Corpus Christi Animal Care Services? Whether it’s reading to the animals, keeping their spaces clean, or taking them for a walk, there are lots of ways to make a difference in the lives of shelter pets. If you’re interested in helping out, give them a call at 361-826-4630 or shoot them an email at ccacsrescue@cctexas.com for more information. It’s a paws-itively awesome way to give back!

That’s a wrap for today’s six stories to start your day off right! Whether you're on the road, at the beach, or volunteering your time, we hope your Monday is off to a great start. Catch you back here tomorrow – same time, same place!