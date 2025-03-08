Overnight Southside shooting lands man in jail on multiple charges

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Saturday, March 8, at about 12:45 a.m., CCPD officers were sent to a business near the corner of Yorktown Blvd. and Cimarron on a call about a shooting.

When police arrived, witnesses gave a description of the shooter and the car he sped off in.

The victim of the shooting, a 21-year-old man, was found at Staples and Yorktown with minor injuries. He was treated on scene.

The victim said that he was at the bar to pick someone up when he was confronted in the parking lot by someone who then tried to take his property. As the victim tried to run away, he was shot. The shooter then left in his car and continued to fire several shots towards the business.

Police were able to find the shooter at a dead end near Samba Dr., not far from the altercation.

Officers told the man to stop and he tried to run. He was then tased and arrested. A gun was found, and his car was impounded.

The man, identified as 27-year-old Issac Rene Martinez, was taken to the hospital for medical clearance and then to the city detention center for booking.

Martinez is being charged with aggravated robbery, deadly conduct-discharge firearm, and evading arrest.

