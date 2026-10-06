6 Things to Know: National Night Out in the Coastal Bend, shooting suspect confessed, pipeline leak

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning, Coastal Bend neighbors, and happy Tuesday!

Here are your 6 Things to Know Before You Go.

NATIONAL NIGHT OUT EVENTS ACROSS THE COASTAL BEND TONIGHT

Tuesday is National Night Out, and law enforcement agencies across the Coastal Bend are hosting events to connect with the community.

Corpus Christi Police Department is celebrating its 43rd annual National Night Out. The department's kickoff event will take place at the Corpus Christi Housing Authority. Chief Mike Markle and CCPD officers will visit registered neighborhood events starting at 6 p.m. Residents are encouraged to turn on their porch lights and spend time with neighbors.

Several other local agencies will also host events throughout the evening. In Texas, National Night Out is held on the first Tuesday of October.

COURT DOCUMENTS: MARION STREET MURDER SUSPECT CONFESSED TO SHOOTING

The man shot to death Saturday on Marion Street has been identified as 45-year-old Fredrick Almanza III. The Nueces County Medical Examiner ruled his death a homicide.

Alex Borrego, 45, is charged with murder. His bail is set at $1 million.

According to a probable cause statement obtained by KRIS 6 News, officers were dispatched to the 3800 block of Marion Street at about 5:57 p.m. Saturday for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found Almanza lying on the front porch in a large amount of fresh blood. He appeared to have been shot several times. Corpus Christi Fire Department personnel arrived and determined he was dead.

The shooter had already left the scene on foot before officers arrived, according to the court document. Borrego was later detained and taken to CCPD's main station, where he spoke with homicide detectives and admitted to shooting the victim, according to the document.

CREWS MAKING PROGRESS ON SECOND MARY RHODES PIPELINE LEAK

Crews are making progress on the latest Mary Rhodes Pipeline leak — the second in less than two weeks.

The damaged 24-foot section near the O.N. Stevens Water Treatment Plant has been removed, with a replacement ready to be welded in. The city expects to gradually restart the pipeline Wednesday, with full service by Thursday.

The pipeline has been offline since crews discovered the new leak Thursday while trying to bring it back online after two days of scheduled pump station maintenance. The potential leak was identified near the O.N. Stevens plant across the Nueces River. This comes just days after crews completed a separate repair north of Refugio, where a 17-foot section of the 64-inch pipe was replaced.

City officials say the regional water supply remains strong, with water coming from western reservoirs and the Nueces Groundwater Program. Since opening in 1998, the pipeline has experienced at least 33 leaks or failures. The pipeline now carries nearly 75% of the city's water supply, making any disruption significantly harder to absorb.

CORNELL FACULTY SENATE PREPARES NO-CONFIDENCE VOTE

Cornell University's faculty senate is preparing a no-confidence vote against the university administration over its handling of a 2024 sexual assault allegation on campus.

A former student sued the school and fraternity members last month, alleging she was drugged with ketamine and other substances before several members sexually assaulted her. The vote would be symbolic and would not require Cornell to act, but could pressure university leaders to consider changes. The vote is expected Oct. 14.

GOOGLE SAYS OCTOBER IS THE TIME TO BOOK HOLIDAY FLIGHTS

If you are planning to fly for the holidays, Google says now may be the time to start looking at tickets.

Thanksgiving flights are typically cheapest about 34 days before departure. For Christmas, it is even earlier — about 56 days out. That puts the best booking window for both holidays squarely in October, before prices and demand start rising.

TUESDAY IS NATIONAL TACO DAY

Oct. 7 is National Taco Day, which now falls on the first Tuesday of October each year.

Tacos date back centuries to Indigenous peoples in Mexico and made their way to the United States in the early 1900s. Americans now eat nearly 5 billion tacos a year.

And those are the 6 Things You Need to Know Before You Go.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.