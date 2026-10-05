Court document: Murder suspect admitted to Marion Street shooting, fled on foot before police arrived

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The man charged with murder in a fatal shooting on Marion Street Saturday evening told homicide detectives he shot the victim, according to a probable cause statement filed in the case.

Alex Borrego was arrested on a murder charge after officers found a 45-year-old man dead on the front porch of a home in the 3800 block of Marion Street. Borrego was booked into the city detention center, and his bail is set at $1 million, police said.

According to the statement, officers were dispatched to the 3800-block of Marion Street at about 5:57 p.m. Oct. 3 for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found the man lying on the porch in a large amount of fresh blood. He appeared to have been shot several times. Corpus Christi Fire Department personnel arrived soon after and determined he was dead.

The shooter had already left the scene on foot before officers got there, the statement says. Using video and information from witnesses, officers searched the area where the suspect was last seen heading. They found a man matching the description in the 4500 block of Weber Road.

That man, later identified as Borrego, was detained and taken to the Corpus Christi Police Department's main station. The statement says Borrego willingly spoke with homicide detectives and admitted to shooting the man.

Police have not identified the man who was killed. The department has not said what led to the shooting, whether there was a motive, or how Borrego and the victim knew each other.

The investigation remains active, police said.

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