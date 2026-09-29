6 Things to Know: Mary Rhodes Pipeline going offline again, Harbor Bridge lane closures, home repair grants

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning, Coastal Bend neighbors, and happy Tuesday! Here are your 6 Things to Know Before You Go.

MARY RHODES PIPELINE GOING OFFLINE AGAIN FOR MAINTENANCE AND UPGRADES

More scheduled work is starting on the Mary Rhodes Pipeline.

The 101-mile pipeline, which carries water from Lake Texana to the O.N. Stevens Water Treatment Plant, will be taken offline Tuesday and Wednesday for pump station maintenance and upgrades. Pumping is expected to resume Thursday at a reduced rate and will remain limited through mid-November.

Corpus Christi Water will rely on western reservoirs and the Nueces Groundwater Program to supply the city during the work.

The shutdown comes just days after crews completed around-the-clock repairs to a leak that took the pipeline offline for nearly a week. That repair required replacing a 17-foot section of 64-inch pipe near Highway 77 and State Route 238. Since opening in 1998, the pipeline has experienced at least 33 leaks or failures.

HARBOR BRIDGE LANE CLOSURES THIS WEEK

Drivers crossing the Harbor Bridge at night this week should plan for delays.

One southbound US 181 lane and the shoulder will be closed nightly from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Thursday. The Harbor Bridge Project says drivers should expect some delays, slow down and follow traffic signs through the work zone.

The closures are part of ongoing work on the $1.3 billion US 181 Harbor Bridge Replacement Project. The new cable-stayed bridge, the tallest point in South Texas at 538 feet, opened to traffic in June 2025.

HOME REPAIR GRANTS OPENING SOON FOR CORPUS CHRISTI HOMEOWNERS

Corpus Christi homeowners could soon get help paying for critical home repairs.

Starting Oct. 13, eligible residents can apply for one of 38 grants worth nearly $25,000 through the city's Minor Home Repair Program. The money can cover roofing, plumbing, electrical work, HVAC systems, minor structural fixes, and accessibility modifications. Applications close Oct. 27.

The program is open to very low-income seniors, persons with disabilities, veterans, and veterans' surviving spouses. Applications must be completed online. In previous years, staff from the city's Planning and Economic Department have been available at La Retama Central Library to help residents complete their applications.

BLOOD PRESSURE MEDICATION RECALLED OVER DISSOLVING ISSUE

More than 25,000 bottles of the blood pressure medication chlorthalidone are being recalled because some tablets may not dissolve properly.

The recall affects 25-milligram tablets sold in 100- and 1,000-count bottles with an April 2027 expiration date. Patients should talk to their health care provider before stopping the medication.

STUDY LINKS INSOMNIA TO HIGHER STROKE RISK

New research suggests insomnia could affect more than just energy levels.

A study found people with insomnia had a 26% higher risk of stroke and also found links to dementia and depression. Experts recommend keeping a regular sleep schedule and putting away phones 30 to 60 minutes before bed.

TUESDAY IS NATIONAL COFFEE DAY

Tuesday is National Coffee Day, giving coffee drinkers an extra reason to grab their favorite cup — at home or at their go-to coffee shop.

And those are the 6 Things You Need to Know Before You Go.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

