Corpus Christi to accept applications for home repair grants in October

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi will accept applications for its Minor Home Repair Program from Oct. 13 through Oct. 27.

The program will award grants of up to $24,999 to 38 eligible homeowners for health, safety, and habitability repairs, the release said. Eligible repairs include roofing, plumbing, electrical work, heating and air conditioning systems, minor structural repairs and accessibility modifications.

To qualify, applicants must have at least one identified critical repair. They must also be 62 or older, be a veteran, be the surviving spouse of a veteran, or have a disability or live with a household member who has one, according to the city.

The city expects the number of requests to exceed available funding, and all applications will be entered into a random selection process, or lottery, the release said.

Applicants must provide a valid photo ID and the most recent income documentation for all adult household members. The city listed pay stubs, Social Security award letters, veterans' benefits, and retirement income statements as examples.

Staff from the city's Planning and Economic Development Department will help residents complete applications at La Retama Central Library, 805 Comanche St., from Oct. 13 to Oct. 27. Help will be available Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. The application and staff assistance will be offered in English and Spanish.

The program is funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development through its Community Development Block Grant program, according to the city.

A full list of qualifications and the application are available at cctx.info/CCMHRP.

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