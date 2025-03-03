6 THINGS TO KNOW: CCPD cracks down on reckless drivers, Lent, Veterans Memorial heads to state semi-finals

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — It was a busy weekend, and Sunrise Show anchors Bryan Hofmann and Michelle Hofmann want to ensure our viewers are informed with the latest information.

Every Monday, our new weekly segment, 6 THINGS TO KNOW, will provide a summary of all the significant road closures, traffic reports, events, and crime reports that are happening in your neighborhood.

6 THINGS TO KNOW: KRIS 6 Sunrise anchors provide you with the most important information for March 3, 2025

HERE'S 6 THINGS TO KNOW ON MARCH 3, 2025:

Corpus Christi Police Are Cracking Down on Reckless Driving

Over the weekend, the Corpus Christi Police Department stepped up efforts to tackle reckless driving. Between Thursday and Saturday, more than 15 arrestswere made for speeding and racing on local streets. These drivers were clocked going at least 90 miles per hour, with many pushing 100 mph or more. It’s a reminder to stay safe and follow the speed limits, folks!

The City’s 2025 Warrant Roundup Has Started

If you have an outstanding warrant, you may want to take care of it sooner rather than later. The City of Corpus Christi’s annual Warrant Roundup runs through March 16th. Officers will be out looking for people with active warrants, but don’t worry—if you have any tickets to pay, you can take care of them online or over the phone.

Free Flu Shots Are Available at the Public Health District

The Corpus Christi Nueces County Public Health District is offering no-cost flu vaccines for everyone 6 months and older—no insurance required! The vaccines are available Monday through Friday at their Horne Road location, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. There’s also a satellite clinic in Robstown on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Vaccines are available while supplies last, so don’t wait too long.

Get Ready for the Litter Critter Cleanup Event

This Saturday, the City of Corpus Christi is hosting a Litter Critter cleanup event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Calallen High School. It’s a great chance to get rid of things like brush, bulky household items, tires, and metal. Just remember, no hazardous waste or concrete, and commercial hauling is not allowed. For more details, check out cctexas.com.

Lent Starts Wednesday, and So Does the 40 Cans for Lent Drive

Starting Wednesday, Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi is kicking off their annual 40 Cans for Lent food drive. The drive runs through Easter Sunday, and it’s a great way to give back. Non-perishable items like canned goods and dry foods are needed to help fill neighborhood food pantries. Donation boxes will be at Catholic churches across the Coastal Bend, so you’ll have plenty of chances to contribute.

Veterans Memorial Boys Basketball Team Is Heading to State Semifinals!

Huge congratulations to the Veterans Memorial boys basketball team—they’re headed to the UIL 5A Division 1 State Semifinals! They’ll be playing Beaumont West Brook this Tuesday at 7 p.m. in Bay City. If you can’t make the game, don’t worry—Veterans Memorial is hosting a watch party in the school cafeteria, and it’s free to attend!

