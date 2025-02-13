City releases information for 2025 Municipal Court Warrant Roundup

Corpus Christi citizens have until Saturday, March 1, before the Corpus Christi Police Department launches the 2025 Warrant Roundup, where CCPD officers will actively seek out residents with outstanding warrants.

According to the city of Corpus Christi, an amnesty period will last from Monday, Feb. 17 until Friday, Feb. 28, when citizens can visit or contact the Corpus Christi Municipal Court to resolve their cases without fearing arrest. The Municipal Court will also be extending their hours on Thursdays throughout the month of February.

There are several ways to resolve your case:

To view and pay your citation online, click here

Pay by phone at 1 (866) 299-7084

For payment plans or to speak with a judge, come in person Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Court will have extended hours on Thursday, Feb. 20 and 27, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For questions, email MCMail@cctexas.com or call 361-826-2500

