Veterans Memorial advances to State Semifinal, first time since 2017

Veterans Memorial boys basketball wins Regional Final 2025
FLORESVILLE, Texas — For the second time in school history, the Veterans Memorial Eagles (39-0) are moving on the UIL State Semifinals. The last time was in 2017. The Eagles overpowered Leander Glenn 73-49 in the UIL 5A-DI Regional Final.

6-foot-8 junior Billy White III, a four-star prospect, led the floor with 21 points.

"Our emphasis was for sure coming out and playing hard," White III said. "Tuesday we got punched in the mouth by Southwest. We were down I think9 in the first quarter, so we did not want to let that happen with a good team like Leander Glenn. Big emphasis for us was playing hard, playing fast and moving the ball. I think we did that."

"It feels great being a freshman apart of this," Couture said. "Again we haven't been there since 2017. To come in as a freshman and be able to experience this undefeated season it feels great."

The Eagles will battle West Brook in the UIL 5A-DI State Semifinal next week.

The Port Aransas Marlins, the other Coastal Bend team in the fourth round of playoffs, fell short to Hearne 52-47.

