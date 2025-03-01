Veterans Memorial advances to State Semifinal, first time since 2017

FLORESVILLE, Texas — For the second time in school history, the Veterans Memorial Eagles (39-0) are moving on the UIL State Semifinals. The last time was in 2017. The Eagles overpowered Leander Glenn 73-49 in the UIL 5A-DI Regional Final.

"Our emphasis was for sure coming out and playing hard," White III said. "Tuesday we got punched in the mouth by Southwest. We were down I think9 in the first quarter, so we did not want to let that happen with a good team like Leander Glenn. Big emphasis for us was playing hard, playing fast and moving the ball. I think we did that."

White III led the floor with 21 points and freshman Jaron Couture was the Eagles' second leading scorer with 14 points.

"It feels great being a freshman apart of this," Couture said. "Again we haven't been there since 2017. To come in as a freshman and be able to experience this undefeated season it feels great."

The Eagles will battle West Brook in the UIL 5A-DI State Semifinal next week.

Larissa Liska

The Port Aransas Marlins, the other Coastal Bend team in the fourth round of playoffs, fell short to Hearne 52-47.