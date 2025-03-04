6 THINGS TO KNOW: Heartbreak, Change, and Excitement in the Coastal Bend

Good morning and happy Fat Tuesday, Coastal Bend! This is your Sunrise Anchor, Bryan Hofmann, here to tell you all about the top local headlines you need to know before heading out the door. It’s been a tough day for the Coastal Bend, with some heavy news, but also some things to look forward to! Here’s your daily roundup of everything you need to know:

Orange Grove Tragedy – Fatal Accident Claims Baby’s Life

The peaceful town of Orange Grove is reeling from a devastating accident that took the life of a baby girl. The crash occurred Monday evening around 6 p.m.at the intersection of Rehmet Avenue and Dibrell Street. Police are still gathering details, but we know that three vehicles were involved. Sadly, the baby passed away at the scene.

In addition, a pregnant woman had to be airlifted to a Corpus Christi hospital by HALO-Flight, while another driver was rushed to Christus Spohn in Alice by ambulance. Our thoughts are with the families involved during this incredibly difficult time.

Weber Road Tragedy – 73-Year-Old Killed by SUV

In another heartbreaking incident, 73-year-old Gilberto Villarreal has been identified as the man who tragically lost his life over the weekend. Villarreal was struck by an SUV as he crossed Weber Road near Holly Road on Saturday night. Despite efforts to save him, Villarreal passed away at the scene.

At this point, no charges will be filed against the driver, who remained at the scene of the accident. The entire community is feeling the loss as we mourn this senseless tragedy.

Joe Escobedo/KRIS 6 News

Bishop Police Chief Stepping Down – A New Chapter Begins

Big changes in the city of Bishop! Chief Edward Day has announced that he’ll be stepping down from his role as the city’s top cop. Day, who has served as the chief for five years, will officially retireon March 31st. But don’t worry, he’s not going too far—Day says he is taking on a new role in the private sector, consulting on public safety issues.

Bishop will now begin the search for a new police chief, and the city says they’re looking for someone with strong leadership and vision for the future. We’ll keep you posted as more details emerge.

Spring Break Beach Parking – Get Your Permit Now!

Spring Break is almost here, and before you hit the sand, don’t forget to grab your 2025 Beach Parking Permit. It’s only $12, and it’s valid for the entire year! You can snag one at several local spots around town like Stripes, HEB, and the Corpus Christi Visitor Center. And the best part? All the funds from the permits go right back into keeping our beaches clean and safe for everyone.

So, plan ahead, get that permit, and make your beach days even better!

Getting excited about SPRING BREAK with plans to head to the beach?



Come and explore the sand and surf of our beautiful Gulf beaches along Padre Island. Only $12 for the 2025 Beach Parking Permit will give you access for the entire year. What a deal, you can visit as often as… pic.twitter.com/72KyeNRODH — City of Corpus Christi (@cityofcc) March 1, 2025

Ash Wednesday at St. Bart’s – Ashes to Go!

Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent, and if you’re looking for a quick way to observe the day, St. Bartolomew’s Episcopal Church is offering Ashes to Go tomorrow. They’ll be set up in the Sunrise Mall parking lot from sunrise to sunset, and everyone is welcome, no matter your church affiliation.

It’s a beautiful opportunity to take a moment for reflection, even in the midst of a busy day.

Are You Ready for Buc Days?

Get excited, because the deadline to apply for the Buc Days parade is fast approaching! If you want to be a part of the action, whether in the Rally Night Parade or the Driscoll Children's Parade, make sure to submit your application by March 31st. This year’s Buc Days is shaping up to be one of the best yet!

Here's a quick look at the forecast by Meteorologist Stefanie Lauber:



That’s a wrap for today’s update! We’re sending out love and support to all those affected by these tragedies. But we’re also looking forward to brighter days ahead, with fun events like Spring Break and Buc Days right around the corner. Stay safe, stay informed, and check back tomorrow for more!