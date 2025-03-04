Watch Now
Orange Grove Police investigating three-car crash that claimed the life of a baby girl

Melissa Trevino, KRIS 6 News
ORANGE GROVE, Tx — Orange Grove Police are investigating a fatal crash that claimed the life of a baby girl.

According to Orange Grove Police Chief Hector Valverde,the baby girl was under the age of two.

The accident happened around 6 p.m. on Monday near the intersection of Rehmet Avenue and Dibrell Street in the northern part of town.

A white single cab Ford F-250, a silver Nissan Leaf, and a black Nissan Altima were involved.

According to Valverde, a Halo-Flight helicopter has taken one of the drivers who was pregnant to a Corpus Christi hospital and an ambulance has taken a second driver to Christus Spohn Hospital in Alice.

Officers are still unsure how the accident happened and details are limited as officers and troopers work the scene.

This is a developing story. We'll update this article as soon as more information is released.

