CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Corpus Christi Police Department shut down the 5700 block of Weber Road near H-E-B on Holly Road after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Saturday night.

According to Corpus Christi police, a pedestrian was attempting to cross Weber Road around 8:36 p.m., not using a crosswalk, when a truck struck the victim.

Pedestrian struck and killed on Weber Rd. Saturday night

Several witnesses and the truck's occupants stopped to render aid until medics arrived.

"When officers arrived here, they found a witness providing CPR to a pedestrian," Lieutenant with CCPD Micheal Pena said.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital but died from his injuries.

Joe Escobedo/KRIS 6 News Corpus Christi police shut down Weber Road for an investigation Saturday night after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle right in front of H-E-B.

As investigators gathered evidence, all southbound traffic on Weber Road was diverted to Carvavelle Parkway. CCPD opened all lanes of traffic on Weber Rd at approximately 10:35 p.m.

"There are no charges, and there's no indication of intoxication. An officer interviewed them, and right now, we don't have any charges," said Lt. Pena.