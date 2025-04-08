CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning, Coastal Bend!

It’s Michelle Hofmann, your KRIS 6 Sunrise anchor, and I’m so happy to start the morning with you. I hope you’re all feeling energized—whether you’re enjoying that first cup of coffee or heading out for a morning walk, today’s a great day to make something happen!

6 THINGS TO KNOW: Crime data review, Clydesdales at Buc Days, Hooks mural for 20th Anniversary

Now, here are 6 Things to Know:

Holly Road Train Trestle Update

In 2023, the city received a $13 million grant to convert an old train trestle into a shared bike and walking path.

This will connect Holly Road to Flour Bluff Drive.

The Council will vote Tuesday on an ordinance to approve an agreement with TX-DOT.

The much-anticipated Holly Road Train Trestle to Tourism Trail project is back on the City Council’s agenda. In 2023, the city received a $13 million grant to convert an old train trestle into a shared bike and walking path across Oso Bay. This will connect Holly Road to Flour Bluff Drive. The Council will vote today on an ordinance to approve an agreement with TX-DOT for over $11 million to help fund the project.

The Reserves at Oso Creek

Paul Hayden Developments will present a plan for "The Reserves at Oso Creek" at Tuesday's city council meeting.

The Reserves at Oso Creek would be located on Farm-to-Market Road 665 (Old Brownsville Road) and Farm-to-Market Road 763.

The community would span 255 acres.

The City Council will also vote today on a major housing development plan near Memory Gardens Memorial Park and Corpus Christi International Airport. The Reserves at Oso Creek will cover 255 acres and include 929 residential lots and 10 acres of commercial space. The development will feature four parks, modern playgrounds, splash pads, and scenic walking trails. It’s set to be completed in four phases over the next eight years.

Full story here: Large housing development planned for the outskirts of Corpus Christi

Crime Data Review

The Corpus Christi City Council recently requested a review of CCPD crime data over the past 8 years.

There were about 26 murders in the city of Corpus Christi in 2024.

In 2024, there were an estimated 1,155 unlawful use of a motor vehicle violations.



Today, the Corpus Christi Police Department will present a review of crime data from 2017 to the present at the City Council meeting. Council Member Carolyn Vaughn requested the review, focusing on family-related and gun-related crimes. The presentation will give an overview of all reported crimes in the city.

Litter Critter Cleanup Event

The City’s next Litter Critter community cleanup event will take place Saturday, April 12, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Originally to be held at West Oso High School, it has moved to the vacant lot next to Our Lady of Pilar Catholic Church, 1101 Bloomington Street.

You can drop off brush, bulky items, household trash, tires, and metal.

Residents should prepare to offload their own items.

If you’ve got some junk to get rid of, this weekend is your chance to participate in the Litter Critter cleanup event. It’ll be happening Saturday from 9 AM to 3 PM at the vacant lot next to Our Lady of Pilar Catholic Church, 1101 Bloomington Street. You can drop off brush, bulky items, household trash, tires, and metal. Just keep in mind, household hazardous waste and concrete won’t be accepted, and commercial hauling isn’t allowed. For more details, visit CCTexas.com.

Clydesdales at Buc Days

The eight-horse group will arrive at La Palmera Mall on Tuesday, the 22nd, where they'll be stabled all week.

Photo opportunities are from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

The horses will attend the Veterans and Law Enforcement Mixer at the mall on April 24 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The famous Budweiser Clydesdales are coming to the Coastal Bend for Buc Days this year! Eight of these massive horses will be at La Palmera from April 22nd to 27th. You can also catch them during the Bud Light Night parade at Whataburger Field on April 25th.

Full story here: Budweiser Clydesdales coming to Corpus Christi, Buc Days

Hooks Mural for 20th Anniversary

The Hooks home series against the San Antonio Missions starts Tuesday, April 8, at 6:35 p.m. at Whataburger Field.

The Corpus Christi Hooks are celebrating their 20th anniversary.

Local artist Jeremy Flores painted a new mural last week, finishing in seven days.

The Corpus Christi Hooks are celebrating their 20th anniversary with a brand-new mural! Local artist Jeremy Flores finished the artwork in just seven days. The mural highlights the Hooks' new logo, Jose Altuve, Sammy the Seagull, Rusty the Hook, and the iconic bridges. The Hooks will be playing the San Antonio Missions tonight, with the first pitch at 6:35.

Full story here: Hooks' history memorialized in 20th anniversary mural

