Hooks' history memorialized in 20th anniversary mural

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's almost time for the Hooks home opener. Behind me is their newest mural, showcasing Jose Altuve to their new logo. All coming together for their 20th anniversary.

Fans can walk near the first base side on the ground level to find the new mural. It represents the old and the new. A concept that began last season. Local artist Jeremy Flores started painting the project last week, finishing in seven days. The wall highlights the Whataburger Field entrance, Sammy the Seagull and Rusty the Hook, former players, both bridges and more.

"It's a blessing. It's amazing," Flores said. "I remember when this field first opened up, and if somebody would have told me in 20 years you're going to paint a big mural over there and I wouldn't have believed you."

Larissa Liska

The Gregory-Portland grad began painting murals in 2014.

"If I had never painted graffiti I would never be able to paint your murals."

Larissa Liska

This mural was also made possible by OxyChem and the Wise family. Donors who want fans to get the full experience. The Wise family's favorite section of the art piece was the children enjoying the game.

"Give an opportunity to the young to be able to have a reason to stay in Corpus Christi," mural donor Joseph Wise said. "The entertainment value aspect of it, but beyond all of that the personnel here, the players here it's just second to none. They're so kind, so generous. It's everything we hope to be."

The Hooks home series against the San Antonio Missions starts Tuesday, April 8 at 6:35 p.m. at Whataburger Field. Click Here for tickets or call 361-561-HOOK (4665).

Larissa Liska

Larissa Liska

Tuesday, April 8 vs. San Antonio Missions: 6:35 pm (gates open 5:05 pm)

• Opening Night at Whataburger Field presented by Mike Shaw Automotive

• First 2,000 fans receive a Hooks Opening Night T-Shirt presented by Mike Shaw Automotive

• Mike Shaw Automotive 4-for-$40 offers four tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas for only $40. Purchase with promo code “HOOKS4FOR40”

• A&A Bail Bonds Silver Sluggers members receive a field reserved ticket to every Tuesday home game, t-shirt, and more!

• Lemon Chill Baseball Bingo

• Media Partners: SportsRadio Corpus Christi & Bandtango Radio

Wednesday, April 9 vs. San Antonio Missions: 6:35 pm (gates open 5:35 pm)

• Your Hooks defend Whataburger Field as the World Famous Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits

• Buy one ticket and get one ticket free as part of Whataburger Family Day. Use promo code “HOOKSBOGO”

• Media Partner: 97.5 KFTX Real Country

Thursday, April 10 vs. San Antonio Missions: 6:35 pm (gates open 5:35 pm)

• Bark in the Park presented by Animal Medical Corpus Christi: cheer on the Hooks from one of our designated dog day areas. One dog is admitted free of charge with the purchase of one adult ticket.

• Three Dollar Thursday: $3 domestic and $3.50 premium 12oz draft beer at all stands, $3 off margaritas at First Base Bar, Valero Champions Corner and Port Ave Tacos

• Rockport-Fulton Chamber Night

• Media Partners: The Beach 96.5 & Wild 105.5

Friday, April 11 vs. San Antonio Missions: 7:05 pm (gates open 5:35 pm)

• First 3,000 fans receive a Hooks 20th Anniversary Fan Ring presented by Whataburger

• Bud Light Friday Fireworks

• Media Partners: K-99 COUNTRY, KIII-TV

Saturday, April 12 vs. San Antonio Missions: 7:05 pm (gates open 5:35 pm)

• First 2,000 fans receive a Hooks 20th Anniversary Jersey, presented by CITGO

• Media Partners: Big 93.9 & KRIS 6

Sunday, April 13 vs. San Antonio Missions: 5:05 pm (gates open 3:35 pm)

• First 1,000 fans receive a Hooks Umbrella presented by City of Corpus Christi Gas Department

• H-E-B Kids Day with youngsters running the bases postgame

• Dollar Day offering $1 hot dogs, soda, candy, & Rudy’s Prize Wheel Spins

• Whataburger Youth Sports Day

• Media Partners: KSAB Tejano 99.9, KUNO 1400 El Patrón, & Telemundo