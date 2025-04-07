Large housing development planned for the outskirts of Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A large housing development could be coming to the area near the Corpus Christi International Airport and Oso Creek.

Paul Hayden Developments will present a plan for "The Reserves at Oso Creek" at Tuesday's city council meeting.

During that meeting, the council will be asked to vote for a resolution to support the creation of a Municipal Management District (MMD).

MMD's are used to support existing major activity centers, promote neighborhood revitalization. and to support raw land development. An MMD is also a taxing entity that is overseen by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

The Reserves at Oso Creek would be located on Farm-to-Market Road 665 (Old Brownsville Road) and Farm-to-Market Road 763. The community would span 255 acres, with 929 residential lots and 10 acres of commercial pads. The development would be built near Memory Gardens Memorial Park and the Corpus Christi International Airport.

According to documents posted on the City of Corpus Christi's website, the development would include:



Four parks equipped with modern playgrounds

Family-friendly splash pad

Miles of scenic walking trails connect homes, parks, and nature-rich areas

25 acres of green space and ponds

It will be built in four phases over eight years. According to a letter submitted to the city by the West Oso Independent School District's Superintendent Dr. Kimberly Moore, upon completion, the development is expected to generate $3.25 million in annual tax revenue for West Oso ISD.

The proposed development is located outside of the City Limits but within the city's Extra-Territorial Jurisdiction. Therefore, the city has been asked to enter into a development agreement with the developer that sets certain standards and requires approvals.

In exchange, the developer will build to city standards, follow development requirements, obtain city permits and pay associated fees.

The developer will also be responsible for constructing the line between the City's nearest supply and the master meter. The MMD will operate the water system, maintain the water infrastructure, and bill for services.

Additionally, the MMD will contract with Nueces County Emergency Services District 1 to provide fire and medical services and the Nueces County Constable's Office to provide safety services.