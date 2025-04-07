Budweiser Clydesdales coming to Corpus Christi, Buc Days

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — An iconic group of horses is visiting the Coastal Bend.

The famous Budweiser Clydesdales are set to appear at multiple events in Corpus Christi from April 24-27.

The eight-horse group will arrive at La Palmera Mall on Tuesday, the 22nd, where they'll be stabled all week.

They'll be available for photo opportunities from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Press Release from L&F Distributors/Budweiser

The horses will be a part of the Veterans and Law Enforcement Mixer at the mall on Thursday, the 24th.

They'll make appearances at three parades over three days, starting with the Bud Light Night Parade at Whataburger Field.

Buc Days will also feature the iconic horses at its parade on the 26th. The group will end its tour with a mini parade at the mall on Sunday.

Clydesdales are a Scottish Breed of horse that weighs between 1,500 and 2,200 pounds. Budweiser has used a group of Clydesdales for marketing since 1933.