CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning, Coastal Bend!

Michelle Hofmann here, your KRIS 6 News Sunrise anchor. The rain is finally blessing us, and we’re all here for it! Don’t worry, our trusty meteorologists are on the case, keeping you informed. Now, let’s kick off your day with 6 Things to Know:

6 THINGS TO KNOW: City potholes alert, Caspian Apartments update, San Patricio job fair

Gov. Abbott Issues State of Emergency

Governor Greg Abbott has declared a state of emergency in Texas due to the growing threat of flash flooding this weekend. He assures that the state is ready to use all available resources to assist communities, particularly in South and Southeast Texas. He encourages everyone to stay informed, listen to local officials, and keep yourself and your loved ones safe!

City Potholes Alert

With all the rain hitting Corpus Christi this week, the city is asking residents to report any potholes or flooding in your area. You can give them a heads-up by calling 3-1-1, or make it even easier by downloading the MyCC311 app to report directly from your phone.

Caspian Apartments Latest Update

Corpus Christi Police need your help in identifying a suspect connected to a string of burglaries and a sexual assault at the Caspian Apartments on the Southside. We first told you about this case in February, and now police have released a video of a man who tried to break into one of the apartments. DNA evidence has tied him to the earlier crimes. If you have any information, please contact Crime Stoppers at 888-TIPS.

Alyssa Barrera Mason Steps Down

Big news from the Downtown Management District: Executive Director Alyssa Barrera Mason is stepping down after over seven years of leadership. She’s moving on to work with Houston’s Downtown Management District. Her last day with us will be April 17th. The DMD will announce an interim executive director at their next board meeting.

San Patricio Job Fair Today

Looking for work? The San Patricio Job Fair is happening TODAY from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the San Patricio County Fairgrounds Civic Center in Sinton. Employers are looking to fill positions on the spot, so don’t forget to bring your resume. This is a great opportunity to connect with local businesses and take the next step in your career! The Civic Center is at 219 West 5th Street.

Hooks Kid Reporter Search

The search is on for 13 lucky kids to become the next KRIS 6 Hooks Kid Reporter! Throughout the season, each winner will get a one-on-one interview segment with a Hooks player, airing right here on KRIS 6 or Telemundo. If you know a young fan who loves the game, make sure they sign up for their chance to shine!

