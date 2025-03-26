CCPD confirms man caught on camera is suspected Caspian Apartments burglar

The Corpus Christi Police Department has confirmed that a man caught on camera during an attempted burglary on the city's Southside might have done it before.

As KRIS 6 News previously reported, a slew of burglaries has taken place at Caspian Apartments over the last 4 months. The same burglar also attempted or committed sexual assault during at least 2 of the burglaries.

On Friday, March 14, CCPD surveillance video caught a man trying to break into another apartment on the Caspian's property. Though he was unsuccessful in breaking in, police did manage to get a photo of the burglar, which KRIS 6 News was able to get ahold of.

At the time of the incident, CCPD was unable to say if the man from the footage was responsible for the other burglaries. But on Wednesday, March 26, CCPD confirmed that the man was responsible for all of the break-ins and assaults at the Caspian Apartments.

CCPD

Despite the attempted break-in having occurred on March 14, the property managers with Caspian Apartments didn't inform residents until after the weekend, on March 17 - by leaving a note tacked onto residents' doors.

The suspect is described as a dark-complected Hispanic or Black male in his mid-30s, approximately 5’8″-5’11” with a medium build and deep voice.

Shane Rackley

