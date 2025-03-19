Image, video of suspected Caspian Apartment burglar released

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If residents at Caspian Apartments are on edge, a letter left on their doors isn't helping.

According to a KRIS 6 viewer, property management at the Southside complex left a notice on apartment doors stating that someone recently tried to break into another apartment at the complex. It stated that fortunately, the burglar wasn't able to get into the apartment and law enforcement responded to the incident.

KRIS 6 viewer

So far, no arrests have been made, but police were able to collect DNA and fingerprint evidence. Also, they were able to capture images of the suspect from surveillance cameras nearby.

KRIS 6 News was able to get ahold of a surveillance photo CCPD captured of the suspected burglar, though CCPD cannot confirm if he was involved in the four other incidents.

The notice ended with a reminder to residents to lock their doors and keep their windows securely latched, but through all of that, it failed to mention when the burglary happened.

The fifth burglary occurred on Friday, March 14, according to time stamps from the surveillance video. Here is the surveillance footage released by CCPD to KRIS 6 News -

CCPD - Video of suspected Caspian Apartment burglar released

KRIS 6 reached out to the Corpus Christi Police Department on Wednesday, March 19 for more details but have yet to receive a response.

KRIS 6 News previously reported residents have been on the lookout for a man believed to be connected with four incidents at the apartment complex, including a sexual assault.

On Dec. 17, police said a man broke into an apartment through an unlocked sliding glass door and attacked a woman who was sleeping inside. He attempted to sexually assault her, but she fought back until he ran out of her apartment.

Officers believed he was involved in two other incidents, but he was scared off by the presence of a man in the apartment.

On February 2, police believe the same man broke into an apartment and sexually assaulted a woman. The suspect is described as a dark-complected Hispanic or Black male in his mid-30s (possibly older, but looks young), approximately 5'08" - 5'11", with a medium build and a deep voice.

Shane Rackley

If you recognize this individual, please call Detectives at 361-886-2840. Individuals wishing to remain anonymous may contact Crimestoppers at (361) 888-TIPS (8477).

Other related stories:



Feb. 4, 2025- CCPD searching for burglary, possible sexual assault suspect

CCPD searching for burglary, possible sexual assault suspect

Feb. 5, 2025- CCPD searching for suspect in apartment break-ins