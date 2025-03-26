Executive Director of Downtown Management District submits resignation

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After seven years leading the Downtown Management District, Alyssa Barrera Mason has announced her departure as the Executive Director. Her last day with the organization will be on April 17.

“Revitalizing Downtown Corpus Christi is a cause that inspired me to stay in this city and make a difference in our community for almost fifteen years through various roles in local government,” said Mason. “In building lasting partnerships and a team that has the capacity to fulfill our vision, my era of leadership is not a flash in the pan, but a pivotal period that put Downtown Corpus Christi on a new trajectory. I am proud that the efforts will continue and I’m grateful for the support of the community, partners, the City, and the TIRZ #3 Board.”

The CCDMD Board of Directors will name an Interim Executive Director at the next Board Meeting, ensuring a smooth transition in leadership and organizational continuity.

“Alyssa’s tenure as Executive Director has been both invaluable and instrumental to the advancement of Downtown Corpus Christi,” CCDMD Board Chair, Glenn R. Peterson said. “She has established the foundation for a strong, efficient organization that will continue driving Downtown toward a brighter, more vibrant future.”

Mason will be relocating to Houston with her family and will begin a role with Downtown Houston later this Spring.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.