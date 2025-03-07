Signups open for 2025 KRIS 6 Hooks Kids Reporter

Watch Now
Do you have a kid who loves sports? Who has always wanted to be a reporter on TV? Then sign them up to be a 2025 KRIS 6 Hooks Kids Reporter!

Throughout baseball season for the Corpus Christi Hooks, 13 lucky kids will be chosen as KRIS 6 Hooks Kid Reporter. Each reporter will have the opportunity for a one-on-one interview segment with a Hooks player, and every interview will be broadcast on a KRIS 6 News or Telemundo newscast.

Click here to enter your application!

