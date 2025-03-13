CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning, South Texas! Sunrise Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann here, and yes, the dynamic duo is finally back! The last few weeks have definitely been a bit of a rollercoaster for us as we dealt with an illness, but we’re feeling strong now and are so glad to be back with you. As always, we’re here to keep you in the loop with today’s top headlines before you head out the door. Whether you’re off to work, running errands, or just getting your day started, here’s what you need to know.

First things first—fire danger is still high around the Coastal Bend, so please stay alert and fire-aware. And speaking of fires, let’s start with some news about a thief who allegedly targeted those who were out there fighting the wildfires in Sinton last week.

6 THINGS TO KNOW: Arson suspect on the loose, shipping containers turned to homes, and DOGE's turnaround when it comes to the local US Attorney's office

1. Beeville Arrests Suspect in Fire Truck Theft

Beeville Police have made an arrest in connection with a burglary involving two fire trucks over the weekend. Jerrick Lusk was arrested after a joint investigation with the Texas Rangers. They recovered a stolen chainsaw and water pump during the arrest. Lusk is facing two counts of burglary of a vehicle. The fire crews who were targeted were in Sinton last week, helping fight the wildfires.

Get the full story here: Beeville Arrest Details

2. Help CCPD Find Arson Suspect

The Corpus Christi Police Department is asking for your help in locating the person responsible for setting two large excavators on fire back in December. The fire occurred on Brownlee, near Ayers and South Staples. If you have any information on this fire bug, call CCPD’s Arson Detectives at 361-826-8421.

Find out more here: CCPD Arson Investigation

3. U.S. Attorney’s Office Lease Cancellation Reversed

The U.S. Attorney’s office lease in Corpus Christi, which was set to be canceled, has now been rescinded. This decision comes two weeks after the Department of Justice had planned to end the office’s time at the building. The lease cancellation was expected to save the federal government more than $300,000, but now the office will remain at One Shoreline Plaza.

Read more here: Lease Reversal Story

4. Affordable Housing Coming to Flour Bluff

Flour Bluff is about to see a unique solution for affordable housing. Shipping containers are being converted into homes for veterans and seniors 55 and older. The homes, available through the HUD VASH Program, will be located near the Naval Air Station and rent for $800/month (all bills paid). The first units are expected to be ready in 4 to 6 months. Would you live in one of these?

Learn more here: Flour Bluff Shipping Containers Housing

5. REAL Inc. Breaks Ground on New Regional HQ in Alice

REAL Inc., the Rural Economic Assistance League, held a groundbreaking ceremony for their new regional transportation headquarters in Alice. This $30 million project will help serve nine South Texas counties with services like food, transportation, and adult day care. The project is expected to be completed by 2026.

Find out more here: REAL Inc. Groundbreaking

6. H-E-B Launches 12th Annual Quest for the Best

H-E-B is looking for the best Texas-made products in their 12th annual Quest for the Texas Best competition. If you’ve got a product that could be the next big thing, now’s your chance to compete for up to $100,000 in cash prizes and a spot on H-E-B shelves across the state. The deadline for applications is April 23rd.

For more information and to apply, click here: H-E-B Quest for the Best

That’s all for today! Stay safe and informed, and we’ll catch you later on the news for more updates.

Bryan & Michelle Hofmann

