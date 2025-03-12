CC Fire Department arson investigators need help identifying a suspect who started a fire on Brownlee Blvd.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A man is wanted after starting a fire to some heavy equipment in December 2024 near South Staples Street and Baldwin Boulevard.

The Corpus Christi Fire Department Arson Investigators say they need the public's assistance in identifying the suspect.

"During the overnight hours, this male set fire to two large excavators in the 1700 block of Brownlee Blvd," stated CCPD in a blotter post.

No injuries were reported, and no other structures or equipment were damaged, officials say.

Corpus Christi Fire Department arson investigators need help identifying a suspect who started a fire on Brownlee Blvd.

If you have any information in reference to this incident, please call the Arson Detective at 361-826-8421. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 361-888-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at https://www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?I

