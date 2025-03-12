DOGE: Corpus Christi US Attorney's Office lease cancellation rescinded

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Department of Government Efficiency (D.O.G.E) has reversed its plans to terminate the lease to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Corpus Christi.

While the lease cancellation remains listed on the D.O.G.E. website, Matthew Cravey, the president of Cravey Real Estate Services, told KRIS 6 News the lease termination had been rescinded.

Cravey Real Estate Services is the leasing agent for One Shoreline Plaza, which is located a few blocks from the Federal Courthouse.

The 17,069-square-foot office housing these attorneys and staff costs the federal government $409,689 a year, according to the D.O.G.E. website.

The Corpus Christi-based office is part of the Southern District of Texas (SDTX). According to the U.S.A.O.'s website, the SDTX has more than 200 attorneys serving more than nine million people in 43 counties from Houston to the Mexican border.

According to the SDTX website, the Corpus Christi division was first staffed in 1975 and is composed of Aransas, Bee, Brooks, Duval, Jim Wells, Kenedy, Kleberg, Live Oak, Nueces, and San Patricio Counties.

"The division’s caseload is driven largely by the alien and narcotics smuggling trades which manifest themselves by the frequent arrest of alien transporters with their cargo of illegal aliens or the drivers of loads of all types of narcotics at or near the Falfurrias and Sarita Customs and Border Protection Checkpoints. The narcotics smugglers also utilize the coastline of the Gulf of Mexico and the Intracoastal Waterway Channel between the barrier islands and the mainland to transport drug shipments," according to the website.

