Shipping container homes coming to Flour Bluff for veterans and seniors 55 years and older

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A year ago, KRIS 6 News reported on shipping containers potentially coming to Flour Bluff as a low-cost housing option. Now, the project is moving forward.

“All bills paid” at $800 a month, the homes are for veterans and seniors 55 and older through the HUD-VASH program. The VA tells KRIS 6 News that, according to their records, there are currently 23 homeless veterans in Corpus Christi.

"Corpus Christi Housing Authority and the Veterans Administration [are] working together to help veterans and people that need assistance," said developer Bryan Johnson.

Johnson is installing 30 containers, each 40 feet long and 8 feet wide, totaling 320 square feet.

“These things are going to be very energy efficient. They're going to have LED lighting, low-flow plumbing fixtures," Johnson said.

The units are located near NAS on Lakeside Drive, with nine currently on-site.

Tony Jaramillo

So what do they look like inside?

“This one's about 45% done. We still have to spray foam it—inspections along the way, of course. And then once it's spray foamed, it’s going to go ahead and get sheet rocked up, tape floated, and then some texture. And then paint's going to go on it. And then floor, trim it out.”

Tony Jaramillo

Spear, who also lives in a similar unit, addressed concerns about keeping the metal container cool in the South Texas heat.

“We use a spray foam, closed-cell spray foam application that is, I mean, it turns into a giant Yeti, in essence,” Spear said.

Johnson said the plan is to start leasing the units as they received certificates of occupancy from the city. Johnson estimates the first few could be available in four to six months.

He also confirmed that four people are already on the wait-list.

