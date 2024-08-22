No charges have filed yet in Beeville child hot car death

BEEVILLE, TX — The community of Beeville has been shaken by the death of a 9-month-old girl left inside a hot car. Two law enforcement agencies, the Beeville Police Department and the Texas Rangers are investigating this death.

"There's no charges being filed at this time. We make sure we have enough information that will fit the element of a crime for an offense before any charges are filed,” Beeville Assistant Police Chief Richard Cantu Jr said.

The case involving the death of a 9-month-old baby girl began Wednesday just after 4 p.m. That's when they were called to a home near East Flournoy and Saint Mary's. When police arrived, they found a woman holding her granddaughter's body in her arms.

The 9-month-old child had been left in the car since 8:30 a.m. The grandmother was hospitalized Thursday morning for what was described as a severe medical condition.

"The parents were at work. The grandmother had cared custody of the child at that time,” Cantu said.

This is the second hot car death in less than week. Since the beginning of the year there have been 27 hot car deaths in the U.S.Three of those, including the two in the Coastal Bend area, have happened in Texas.

"As the heat progresses or it gets hotter, we need to slow down and be more aware of who we have in the vehicle,” Cantu said.

Beeville resident Victoria Garcia said a member of her family left an infant in the car. Fortunately, that child is okay.

"It can happen to anyone. If you believe it can't happen to you. It can happen,” Garcia said.

With dangerous heat still in the forecast, Garcia has some tips that have helped her.

"If you always have something in your hand, put it behind you that way you can get to the back seat. Or the radio. Put on some baby music to remind you,” Garcia said.

Beeville Assistant Police Chief Richard Cantu said under extreme circumstances, if you see a child inside that's been left inside a hot car, break a window if you have to.