Beeville child dies after being left in hot car

BEEVILLE, TX — The Beeville Police Department and detectives are at the scene of another incident involving a child left in a hot car.

Assistant Police Chief, Richard Cantu Jr said the child is deceased. The child is believed to be a girl under one years old.

It happened at 104 East Flournoy Street. Beeville Police Department received a call around 4:10pm.

When they arrived an officer made contact with a grandmother. The child was left in the vehicle unattended.

"The grandmother did discover the child and called for first responders," Cantu said.

The Texas Department of Public Safety and Texas Rangers have been contacted. They will assist Beeville Police Department detectives on the investigation.